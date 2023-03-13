CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner reached a career milestone on the basketball court for the Hawks.

Corning basketball standout Alyssa Dobson is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior scored 11 points in the Section IV Class AA finals against Binghamton for Corning. Dobson reached the 1,000 career points milestone for the Hawks against the Patriots. Dobson is part of a senior class that helped Corning win a sectional title a year ago and make it to their first state final four as the Hawks.