PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for Corning Middle School students.

Thursday, the school announced the conclusion of its annual food drive and this year had a much different look. Corning Middle School principal Frank Barber made the students a friendly bet to help bring in as much food donations for those in need this year.

Barber made a deal that if the number of food donations eclipsed 4,000 items then he would wear his trademark “Hannibal Lecter” costume to school. Once the students passed that mark with 4,400 items, Barber kept his word and thrilled the entire school.

The acclaimed Hannibal Lecter has been seen by millions of football fans around the world as one of the most iconic figures in the stands at Buffalo Bills games. A proud member of the Bills Mafia fanbase, Barber helps lead the charge in supporting the franchise that so many love.

Dozens of pictures and selfies were taken with Barber as Hannibal Lecter and all students left the day not only excited but inspired. The 4,400 food items will be donated to the Painted Post Food Pantry.

