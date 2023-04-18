CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Hawks made plans to play Division I lacrosse on Tuesday.

Corning girls lacrosse player Katie Grottenthaler signed her national letter of intent on Tuesday to play college lacrosse for Division I Youngstown State University in Ohio . The senior was a Section IV second-team selection and helped the Hawks win a Section IV Class A title last year.

The four-year varsity starter says that playing at the Division I level has always been her goal and that her signing was a special day. “Very excited that all my hard work has paid off and it was really nice today to celebrate with all my friends, coaches, and family,” said Grottenthaler.

Katie also excels in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Grottenthaler plans to major in business and study finance.