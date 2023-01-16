ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to honor the next top student-athlete in the region for the week.

Congratulations to Corning standout basketball player Nolyn Proudfoot for being named 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Proudfoot, who’s just in 7th grade, has been a focal point for the Hawks offensive attack this season.

Nolyn connected on five three pointers and notched 17 total points in a win over Johnson City last week. Proudfoot earned the most votes on mytwintiers.com/sports by fans after that stellar performance.

Corning and Proudfoot next play at Ithaca in a key STAC West Conference game Tuesday night. If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.