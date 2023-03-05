STATEN ISLAND (WETM) – The Hawks crowned a state champion in indoor track & field this weekend.

(Photos & video courtesy: @CorningHawks, @NYSPHSAA)

Corning senior Gyasi Ruffin won a state title for the Hawks in the boys 600 meter run at the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex on Staten Island on Saturday. Ruffin won the state title with a personal best time of 1:20.60. His time was best among public schools and was the overall runner-up, behind federation champion Wesley Noble of Bishop Loughlin at 1:18.35.