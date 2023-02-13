ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Hannah Shaddock is starting her college career off well.

The freshman goalie for D-I UMass-Lowell has been named the America East Conference Rookie of The Week in women’s lacrosse. Shaddock notched 13 saves in a 16-7 loss to #23 UMass on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first collegiate award for Shaddock who starred at Corning High School for The Hawks.

Shaddock earned a Brine National Championship in travel lacrosse and was awarded with the Nike Cup MVP, Nike Cup Leadership Award, and Marine Corp Leadership Award during her freshman season at Corning.

Next up for Shaddock and UMass-Lowell is a road game at Merimack Wednesday at 2 pm.

(PHOTO: UMass Lowell Athletics)