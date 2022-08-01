ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is battling for his next big shot.

Corning High School graduate Ben Terwilliger announced via Twitter that he will be seeking a professional baseball opportunity at pitcher. Terwillger, who pitched for a fifth season as a graduate student at East Carolina University, went undrafted in the MLB Draft last month and has yet to sign with an affiliated pro team.

Terwilliger was big in relief for the Pirates on their deep run into the NCAA Tournament this past season. Ben’s time with the Pirates is likely over and his stats from this past season at ECU are sure to impress many at the next level. The 6’4″ 245-pound reliever provided a commanding presence on the hill for the Pirates.

Ben had 46 strikeouts in 35 innings of work with opponents hitting just .198 against him in 2022. Whoever is able to sign Terwilliger will be getting a player with tremendous character, a fierce work ethic, and a desire to be great.

Last summer, Terwillger pitched in the MLB Prospects League in Williamsport and also had a workout with the Cincinnati Reds last year. Full details from Terwilliger’s announcement below from his Twitter account.