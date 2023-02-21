SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders had their season come to an end on a buzzer-beater on Tuesday.

The 12th-seeded Union Springs boys basketball team defeated fifth-seeded Elmira Notre Dame 69-68 on the road in the first round of the Section IV Class C Playoffs. Shane Maloney scored a go-ahead basket down low for the Crusaders on a pass from Gabe Patterson with under a minute to go to give Notre Dame a one point lead. Aaron Johnson caught the in-bounds pass with 3.2 seconds to go with the Wolves trailing by 2 and ran up court and connected on a long 3-pointer right before the buzzer to send Union Springs to the next round of the playoffs.

Union Springs will travel to Watkins Glen to take on the fourth-seeded Senecas on Friday at 6:00 p.m.