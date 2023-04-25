ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders had a big sixth inning to rally past the Spartans on the road on Tuesday.

The fourth-ranked Elmira Notre Dame softball team rallied late to defeat 19th-ranked Thomas A. Edison on the road 5-3 in a Section IV Class C showdown. Lawson Bigelow hit a solo home run to right in the top of the second inning to put the Crusaders in front 1-0. Emma Maggs would hit an inside-the-park home run to right in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 1. The Spartans would take a 3-1 lead later in the inning on RBI base hits by Carissa Cowan and Bri Korsky.

The Crusaders would rally in the top of the sixth inning with four runs to take a 5-3 lead. Shannon Maloney went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored and Payton Miller went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Crusaders. Olivia Switzer had nine strikeouts on the mound for Notre Dame. Gabby Milazzo had eight strikeouts for the Spartans.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday.