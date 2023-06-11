NEWARK, N.J. (WETM) – Two Cornell wrestling greats earned their respective spots on USA’s Senior Freestyle team.

Lansing native and Big Red alum Kyle Dake, along with current Cornell standout Vito Arujau, punched their tickets by winning weights at The Final X in Newark, New Jersey Saturday.

Dake, the first four-time NCAA Champion at four different weight classes, beat Nittany Lion Wrestling Club teammate Jason Nolf at 74 kg. Nolf didn’t score a single point on Dake in the best-of-three series with Dake sweeping both matches (6-0, 3-0). Dake, a four-time World Freestyle Champion, won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Arujau had to beat Cornell Big Red wrestling national champion Nahshon Garrett and did so in a sweep of his own (6-5, 13-10). In one of the more exciting bouts of the night, both Arujau and Garrett battled each other until the final whistle. Arujau won an NCAA Championship this past season and earned most outstanding wrestler honors. Garrett, competing for Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club, won an NCAA Championship at Cornell in 2016.

At 65 kg, Yianni Diakomihalis dropped a tough two matches to Nittany Lion Wrestling Club’s Nick Lee for a spot on the world team (7-6, 8-8 on criteria). Diakomihalis, who won his fourth NCAA Championship at Cornell this past season, won a World Silver Medal last year.

The 2023 UWW World Championships will be held September 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia with each weight class in a best-of-three series.