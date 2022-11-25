ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hat Tricks rallied late and defeated the Mammoth in overtime on Friday.

The Danbury Hat Tricks erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and defeated the Elmira Mammoth in overtime 5-4 at First Arena. Tyler Piekarski put Elmira in front 1-0 with a goal with 40 seconds left to go in the first period. The Mammoth would take a 4-1 lead with a goal by Stavros Soilis early in the third period.

The Hat Tricks would answer back with three straight goals to send the game to overtime. Michael Lopez scored the game-winning goal for first-place Danbury at the 3:42 mark of overtime on a power-play.

The Elmira Mammoth (1-9-2) are on the road against the Watertown Wolves on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.