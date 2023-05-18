ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the all-time Corning lacrosse greats earned a posthumous honor Wednesday night.

Dave Streeten was named Section IV Man of The Year in lacrosse. The vote was unanimously selected by the Section IV Lacrosse Coaches Association in honoring Streeten, who sadly passed away in April in Texas. He was just 38.

Streeten was a standout for Corning East High School and then at Binghamton University before suffering a near-fatal brain injury in 2004. Dave then battled back for a full recovery and then embarked on a coaching career than spanned two decades.

Streeten made many of his dreams come true and traveled around the country for several coaching positions. From major assistant coaching stops at Elmira College, Queens University in Charlotte, Greensboro College and Jacksonville University, Streeten made a great impact in the game.

David’s final job was with Allen High School as an assistant coach in Texas where he earned Assistant Coach of The Year. A Corning-Painted Post Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, Streeten was also posthumously named Person of The Year in North Texas as a coach for Allen.

Dave’s family created The David Streeten Scholarship Fund in loving memory of all he did for the game and life. You can help keep Streeten’s memory alive through a generous donation via GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-joseph-streeten