ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The local and national lacrosse community is coming together to honor a hero in the sport.

Nearly two weeks ago, Corning’s David Streeten passed away at just 38 in Texas. Streeten, an assistant coach at Allen High School and former D-I player at Binghamton University, impacted many in the sport and beyond. Now, those who knew him best are making sure his legacy of helping others lives on.

The David Streeten Scholarship Fund has been created with the goal of having an annual scholarship for one local player with ambitions of playing at the collegiate level. Already, over $20,000 dollars has been raised in memory of Streeten in just three days. The goal is to make it to $30,000 for the scholarship. The fund was made by both the Streeten and Tammaro families.

If you would like to help support this memorial fund and scholarship in honor of David Streeten, visit the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-joseph-streeten

Calling hours for David Streeten will be Friday from 11 am until 1 pm and then again at 5-7 pm at Phillips Funeral Home in Corning. 18 Sports extends its heart and strength to the Streeten and Tammaro families.