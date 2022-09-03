WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The defending state champs in Class D are off to a good start this season.

The Tioga football team began their season with a 48-20 win against Marlboro at Waverly Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Caden Bellis connected with Valentino Rossi who made a diving catch in the opening drive of the game for the Tigers to set up first and goal from the 5-yard line. Ousamane Duncanson ran in from a yard out a couple of plays later to give Tioga a 6-0 lead. The Tigers took a 12-0 lead in the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Brennan Sindoni and led 35-6 at halftime.

Tioga went an undefeated 12-0 and won their second Class D state title last season with a 27-0 win over Moriah.