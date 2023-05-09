ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Ellie DeRosa is having a special freshman year in college softball.

DeRosa, who’s an outfielder for George Mason University, was named 2023 Female Rookie of The Year by the school this week at the school’s annual athletic awards banquet. The Corning High School graduate has been stellar in her first season of D-I action.

DeRosa is a two-time Atlantic 10 Rookie of The Week selection and leads the conference in triples (seven) which is also third in the country. Ellie also leads the team in walks (23) and on-base percentage (.472).

DeRosa’s .347 batting average is third on the team and she’s also connected for one home run and 17 RBI.

George Mason is (31-21, 16-10) this year and will continue on in The Atlantic 10 Softball Tournament as the fourth overall seed. The team will play Fordham at Noon Wednesday in New York.

(PHOTO: George Mason Athletics)