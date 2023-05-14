BRONX, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Ellie DeRosa helped George Mason softball make history on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: gomason.com)

The George Mason softball team defeated Loyola Chicago 6-3 in ten innings on Saturday in a winner-take-all game to win their first Atlantic 10 Tournament in program history. Corning grad Ellie DeRosa went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI for the Patriots. The freshman hit an RBI single in the tenth inning to give George Mason a 6-3 lead.

DeRosa was named the 2023 Female Rookie of The Year by the school earlier this month. The outfielder leads the team in batting average at .352 and also has a team-high eight triples. The Patriots are heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time and will find out their opponent during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.