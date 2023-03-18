TULSA, O.K. (WETM) – It was a historic night at the NCAA Championship for Cornell wrestling on Saturday.

Cornell senior Yianni Diakomihalis hung on for a 4-2 win against Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso at 149 pounds at the NCAA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Rochester, New York native became the fifth four-time national champion in Division I history. Diakomihalis joins Kyle Dake as a four-time NCAA champion for the Big Red making Cornell the only D-I program with two four-time winners.

Cornell junior Vito Arujau defeated Penn State’s two-time NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young 10-4 at 133 pounds to win his first national championship. The three-time All-American became the 15th member of the Big Red to win a national title.

Chris Foca became an All-American for Cornell finishing third at 174 pounds as did Jacob Cardenas who finished eighth at 197 pounds. The Big Red finished third in the team standings with 76.5 points. Penn State won their 10th team title in the last 12 tournaments with 137.5 points and Iowa finished in second with 82.5 points.