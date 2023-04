HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge week at the plate for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads baseball player Dominick Russ is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior had a .700 batting average and hit three home runs in an impressive week at the plate. Russ hit two home runs, scored two runs, and had three RBI’s in a 17-1 win for Horseheads against Binghamton.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.