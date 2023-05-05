ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the state’s top wrestling talents has made his college plans official.

On Friday, Elmira High School’s Donavan Smith committed to D-I Long Island University to wrestle for the Sharks. Smith joins former Corning standout Drew Witham in the program who wrestles at 149 pounds.

(PHOTO: beau.knows.design)

Smith capped off one of the most dominant years in local wrestling history this season for Elmira. Donavan placed second at the New York State Wrestling Championships at 152 pounds in February. Then, Smith went on to finish fifth at the national tournament in Virginia Beach earning All-American status this past March.

Smith finished his senior season with a (34-2) record with first place finishes at the Larry Goodrich Tournament, the Dave Buck Memorial, Ross Kordell Rotary Tournament, STAC and Section IV overall tournament.

Smith also starred at Tioga High School before transferring back to Elmira. Donavan also finished as a New York State runner-up in 2022 for the Tigers.

LIU competes in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA). Smith will compete at the highest level of collegiate wrestling and has earned a scholarship with LIU.