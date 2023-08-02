ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local standout wrestler will be helping mold the future.

Elmira High School grad Donavan Smith will be holding a special wrestling clinic with two sessions on Saturday, August 19 at Reese’s Auto Sales on Cedar Street. The clinic will begin at 9 am and run until Noon in session one and then 1 pm until 4 in the second session.

Smith is an All-American wrestler who will compete at D-I Long Island University next season. Donavan is a two-time New York State runner-up and three-time Section IV Champion. Full flyer is lister below with complete information. Don’t miss this special clinic and learn from of the top wrestlers in our region.