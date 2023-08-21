ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An inspirational baseball camp is coming back to Corning.

The Disability, Dream and Do Baseball Camp will be held on Saturday, September 16. Registration is at 9:45 am that morning at Tuller Babe Ruth Field in Corning. The camp is open to all baseball players with special needs who are looking to play and learn the game.

For more information on the camp, visit https://d3day.com/

Dave Clark, the Corning native born with polio, went on to play professionally and has held several camps over the years across the country. Those camps included clinics with major and minor league teams, local organizations and more.

18 Sports has more on the Dave Clark camp returning to the region.