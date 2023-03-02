ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was an ultimate win combined with a difficult loss in local basketball Wednesday night.

In Section IV Class B, the #22 Waverly girls battled the state’s second-ranked team Newark Valley but fell in a close one 51-47. Cha Gardner scored for 17 points Newark Valley (21-0) who finished as the New York State runner-up in Class C last season.

Hayley Beebe scored 18 points leading the Cardinals who now advance to the Class B Championship game against #19 Chenango Forks (17-4) Sunday at Noon at Binghamton Veterans Memorial Arena. Waverly finishes the season at (16-5).

Over in Section V, it was a memorable night for Dundee/Bradford. The fourth-seeded Bravescots upset the top seed and 8th ranked Lyons girls 67-56 behind a monster 31-point performance by Kendall Parker.

With the win, Dundee-Bradford advances to the Class C2 final versus #16 Pavilion. That game will be played Saturday at Noon at Rush-Henrietta High School. #5 Canisteo-Greenwood (22-0) will meet Oakfield-Alabama at 2 pm following the first game.

Check out the highlights from a busy night of playoff action from around the region.