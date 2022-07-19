ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area wrestlers will grapple again in NCAA Wrestling.

Horseheads Chris Eames and Corning’s Matt Kline will hit the mats for one more season for national powerhouse SUNY Brockport next year. Both Eames and Kline were granted another year of eligibility due to a COVID year extension.

Both wrestlers, who will wrestler as graduate students, join fellow Horseheads graduate Zach Levey on the roster. Levey qualified for the NCAA Division III Wrestling Tournament this past season and will return as a sophomore this season. Zach put together an impressive first year at Brockport and racked up a (23-9) overall record.

Levey was also a two-time New York State place finisher at Horseheads High School (6th in 2019 & 7th in 2020).

Eames, a two-time Section IV Champion at Horseheads High School in 2016 and 17, secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mats. The 184 pounder placed fifth at the Mid Eastern Regional Tournament for the second consecutive year narrowly missing the national tourney. Eames finished with a (19-8) record.

Kline finished with a (13-14) overall record at 165 pounds for the Eagles. Kline was also a two-time Section IV Champion in high school for Corning in 2017 and 2018. Each wrestler will compete under new Brockport head coach, Caleb Garvey.

(PHOTO: SUNY Brockport Athletics)