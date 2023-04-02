HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles lost two close games of a doubleheader in their home opener on Sunday.

The Elmira College baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by Russell Sage in their home opener on a cold Sunday afternoon at their new home at Holding Point Recreation Center in Horseheads. The Gators won game one 2-1. James Lubanski hit an RBI double to left field in the third inning to give RSC a 2-0 lead. Chris Jones was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to drive in a run as the Soaring Eagles cut the lead to 2-1. Jaylen Cuevas would earn the save in the game one victory for the Gators.

Russell Sage shut out Elmira College 3-0 in game two to get the sweep. Matthew Denatale threw seven scoreless innings and struck out four to earn the win for the Gators. Matteo Salvati went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (3-14) wraps up a three-game series at home against Russell Sage on Monday at 11:00 a.m.