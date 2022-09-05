ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles will tip-off their upcoming season in just over two months.

The Elmira College men’s basketball team released their 2022-23 season schedule on Monday. The Soaring Eagles begin their season on the road on Tuesday, November 8th against Pennsylvania College of Technology. Three days later the Purple & Gold host the Elmira College Tip-Off Tournament on November 11-12 with games against Bard College and Cazenovia College inside Speidel Gym.

Elmira College went 6-19 a year ago under first-year head coach Casey McGraw. Athens grad and freshman JJ Babcock joins the team this season. To view the entire 2022-23 season schedule for the Soaring Eagles click on the link below.

https://athletics.elmira.edu/sports/mens-basketball/schedule