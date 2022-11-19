ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles made program history on Saturday.

The Elmira College women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 this season with a 114-19 rout against Wells College inside Speidel Gym. The Soaring Eagles broke their program record for most points scored in a contest with the win. Their 62 first half points and 72 rebounds were also the most in a game in their 48-year program history.

EC began the game on a 15-0 run and led 30-6 after the first quarter. McKenzie Simmons led the way with a game-high 14 points for the Purple & Gold. Desiree Roy and Alleney Klunk each added 10 points for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College hosts Hilbert College on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.