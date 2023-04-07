HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College won game one of a doubleheader at home in walk-off fashion on Friday.

The Elmira College softball team defeated Russell Sage 10-9 in eight innings in game one of a doubleheader. Troy native Arian Wilcox hit an RBI triple to right center for the Soaring Eagles to tie the game at 9. Kaitlyn Belmont would deliver a walk-off RBI single to left later in the inning to score Wilcox and give the Purple & Gold a victory in game one.

The Gators would get the split with a 7-5 victory in game two at Holding point. Athens grad Amelia Martin gave EC a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning with a solo home run to center field. The Gators would take the lead for good on a two-run single to center in the sixth inning by Lauren Salmonese. Arianna Papas added a two-run homer to center later in the inning to give Sage a 7-4 lead.

Elmira College (8-10) hosts a doubleheader against Utica on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m.