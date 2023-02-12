ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles are making their first playoff appearance in over a decade this season.

The Elmira College women’s basketball team has clinched a spot in the Empire 8 playoffs for the first time since the 2006-07 season. The Soaring Eagles are 14-9 overall this season and 10-6 in conference play. Sophomore Desiree Roy leads EC in scoring averaging 13.9 points a game. The forward also leads the team in rebounds with 208 and blocks with 36.

It’s been a big turnaround this season for the Purple & Gold who went 10-15 a year ago. Elmira College head coach Thad Phillips says the team is very competitive and has been putting in the work. “We’ve got a great group of girls that have worked really hard. They’re close, they play hard for each other, and they just get after it all the time,” said Phillips.

The Soaring Eagles are 10-5 in the new year and are excited to make their first playoff appearance in 16 years. “The new year hit and we became a whole different team. We all had the same goal to make the playoffs. We made the playoffs and we’re just really happy that we turned the leaf and we’re doing good,” said Elmira College guard Laura Bogota.

Elmira College wraps up their regular season at Alfred University on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The Soaring Eagles will play in the Empire 8 playoffs on Tuesday, February 21st with location and opponent to be determined.