PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles kept their opponent off the scoreboard for a fifth straight game on Friday.

The No. 4 Elmira College women’s ice hockey team defeated UMass Boston at home 5-0 on Friday night at Murray Athletic Center for their fifth straight win by shutout. Holley Riva scored the first of her two goals on the night past 12 minutes into the first period to give the Soaring Eagles a 1-0 lead. Morgan Mordini found Claire Meeder for a goal less than four minutes later to give EC a 2-0 lead.

Riva added her second goal of the game in the second period. MK Boyle and Claire Elfring added goals for EC in the third period. Leonie-Louise Kuehberger made 10 saves in goal for the Purple & Gold to earn her fourth straight shutout.

Elmira College (6-0) hosts Johnson & Wales on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.