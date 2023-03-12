ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Youth hockey teams throughout the Northeast gathered at First Arena to compete this weekend.

EC youth hockey hosted their March Mayhem tournament at First Arena in downtown Elmira this weekend. A majority of the games were held from Friday thru Sunday at both the main rink and the rec rink at First Arena.

22 different teams and 15 organizations throughout the Northeast competed in different age groups from 10u to 18u. Teams from as far away as Vermont, Westchester, and the Buffalo area made the trip to compete. The EC Ice Wings won multiple division titles at the tournament.

EC youth hockey General Manager Rick Loucks says hockey fans were able to enjoy high level youth hockey all weekend. ” The level of hockey is just unreal. Watching the development of kids from when they were smaller to now being 18u and the speed of the game, it’s a lot of fun to watch,” said Loucks.

The tournament was started three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic and had a good turnout this weekend.