ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another exciting pro wrestling event is set for the Chemung County Fair next Wednesday.

East Coast Professional Wrestling makes their return to the Chemung County Fair next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with Slam Fest ’22. Former WWE wrestlers Fandango and Chris Masters will square off. The event also features several local pro wrestlers including Elmira’s Rob Cook and Campbell native and former ECW wrestler HC Loc.

Wyalusing’s Aaron Lineberry will be inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame at the event. Lineberry started wrestling for ECPW in 2012 and is honored to be inducted. “It means a whole lot to me. Last year Big Papa Chill was inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame at the event and it means so much knowing that I’m getting inducted the following year. He’s someone I looked up to a lot,” said Lineberry.

Tickets for Slam Fest ’22 can be purchased at the Chemung County Fair website.