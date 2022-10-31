ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A freshman forward for the Soaring Eagles has received a weekly honor.

(Photo courtesy: @ECSoaringEagles)

Elmira College women’s ice hockey player MK Boyle has been named the New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week. The freshman forward from Newport, Rhode Island helped the Soaring Eagles win their season opener on home ice this past Friday. Boyle scored the game-winning goal for the Purple & Gold late in the third period in their 3-2 win against Utica.

Fourth-ranked Elmira College (1-0) open NEHC action on the road this weekend against Southern Maine on Friday at 6:00 p.m. followed by another road contest against Salem State on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.