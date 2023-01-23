ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Soaring Eagles has received an award following a huge performance this past weekend.

Elmira College men’s ice hockey player Chance Gorman has been named the NEHC Player of the Week. Gorman scored four goals for the Soaring Eagles in their 7-5 upset win against No. 1 Hobart at home this past Saturday night during alumni weekend. It was the first hat trick for the junior forward as the program celebrated 50 years of hockey at Elmira College. Gorman leads the Soaring Eagles with 11 goals this season.

Elmira College (9-9-1) hosts Johnson & Wales on Friday at 7:00 p.m.