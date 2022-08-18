ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the most storied WWE Superstars of all-time will be featured in a nationally televised documentary.

Elmira’s own Beth Phoenix (Copeland) will be highlighted and interviewed in A&E’s Biography WWE Legends series Sunday at 8 pm. The documentary will be focused on the career of her husband, Edge (Adam Copeland), and his rise to the top of sports entertainment. On the journey, Edge battled his way back from a career-threating neck injury but persevered to an in-ring return after nine years out of action.

Edge, a WWE Hall of Famer, previously announced his retirement in 2011 but returned and made one of the most dramatic comebacks in WWE history at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The emotionally-charged moment left fans and viewers alike mesmerized by the return of their hero. Since then, Edge has continued to serve as a leader and mentor for talent while still competing in the ring.

Edge is an 11-time world champion in WWE and is touted as one of the top performers in the industry. A career that’s spanned decades, Edge’s story will showcase the rise of a true champion when faced with adversity. Edge’s ability to speak with heart and emotion on the microphone epitomizes the notion of talking fans into arenas worldwide.

The documentary captures the complete journey from Edge’s humble beginnings in Toronto to his success story in WWE. It will leave you with a sense of pride and inspiration in capturing lifelong dreams.

Phoenix is a 1998 graduate of Elmira Notre Dame High School where she became the school’s first-ever female wrestler. After graduating from Canisius College, she then went on to become the youngest WWE Hall of Famer in history at just 36 in 2017. Best known as “The Glamazon” Phoenix broke down barriers in her career combining a unique blend of strength, skill, and power in women’s wrestling.

Phoenix went on to become a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion. She became known as “The Glamazon” after running through opponents in the ring with ease. Beth also became the second woman to ever compete in the Royal Rumble match. Phoenix was also named the Diva of The Year at the 2008 Slammy Awards.

Don’t miss Biography WWE Legends Edge Sunday night at 8 pm on A&E. Plus, WWE Rivals Edge vs. John Cena will be featured after the documentary at 10 pm followed by the finale of the night with WWE Smack Talk at 11 pm with both Edge and Beth as special guests.

