ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans wrapped up their first week of preseason camp on Saturday.

The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team is preparing for their upcoming season and will have a new look this season. The Spartans are installing a new offense under the guidance of head coach Kyle Erickson. Edison is looking to improve on their 1-8 record from a year ago. The Spartans did graduate running back and Ernie Davis Award nominee Noah Bennett but for the first time in a few years the Spartans return several experienced players. “This is the first time in a while we’ve been a little bit on the veteran side. We only had four seniors on the team last year,” said Erickson.

The Spartans say that camp has went well so far. ” Week one we’ve been explosive, dynamic. Our chemistry has been here so everyone has been lifted up and it’s been going really well,” said senior running back Deshon Cook.

Thomas A. Edison begins their season at home against Greene on Saturday, September 10th at 1:30 p.m.