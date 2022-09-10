ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans began their season with a thrilling win on Saturday afternoon.

The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team defeated Greene in their home opener in overtime 20-14. The Trojans took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass by Grayson Flanagan to William Dunlap. The Spartans tied the game at 6 late in the first half on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Reyes McAtee to DeShon Cook.

Edison would rally late in the fourth quarter down 14-6. Cook would score from a yard out with 9 seconds to go and a 2-point conversion pass from McAtee to Cook would tie the game at 14. The sophomore quarterback connected with George Smith on a 12-yard touchdown pass in overtime and the Spartans defense would hold off Greene for the win.

McAtee went 15/30 with 122 yards passing and two touchdowns and added 101 yards on the ground for Edison. Cook ran for 62 yards and had 65 yards receiving with a touchdown thru the air and on the ground for the Spartans. Edison hosts Unatego next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.