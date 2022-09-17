ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans were dealt their first loss of the season on the gridiron on Saturday.

The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team lost to Unatego at home 34-20 on Saturday. DeShon Cook ran for a 60-yard touchdown for Edison in the second quarter to cut a Unatego lead to 8-6. Reyes McAtee would connect with Blake Cobb on a 73-yard touchdown pass later in the second quarter and Edison would take a 14-8 lead after a two-point conversion pass from McAtee to Evan Bush.

McAtee would be intercepted late in the first half by Ashton Gore who would return it to the Edison 1-yard line. Jakob Sargent would score from a yard out for Unatego to tie the game at 14 heading into halftime.

Edison (1-1) hosts Newfield on Saturday, October 1st at 1:30 p.m.