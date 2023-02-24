ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big night of high school basketball playoffs in Section IV.

Two teams from the Elmira region advanced to the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals. The Edison Spartans cruised past B-G 62-43 in Elmira Heights. Payton Littlefield paced the Spartans with 22 points while Gianna McGee added 19 for Edison.

The Spartans will next play at Unatego this Saturday at 4pm. Unatego cruised by Spencer-Van Etten 57-23 advancing to the quarterfinals.

At Elmira Notre Dame, the Lady Crusaders rolled over visiting Walton 52-37. Mallory Sheehan scored 17 points to lead Elmira Notre Dame. Next up for Elmira Notre Dame is a road game at Moravia Saturday night at 6 pm in the quarterfinals. Full Thursday night scoreboard is listed below from a busy night of action.

High School Girls Basketball

Section IV Class C First Round

Edison 62, B-G 43

Elmira Notre Dame 52, Walton 37

Unatego 57, S-VE 23

Sidney 64, Watkins Glen 59

Section IV Class D First Round

O-M 40, Hunter-Tannersville

PIAA District IV First Round

Lewisburg 42, Athens 28

High School Boys Basketball

PIAA District IV First Round AAA

Warrior Run 39, Wellsboro 38

Troy 71, Towanda 47











