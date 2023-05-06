ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – High School softball was played for a great cause in The Heights on Saturday.

The Thomas A. Edison softball team hosted Horseheads in the First Annual Strike Out Cancer game. Donations were accepted at the game and all money raised will be donated to the Falck Cancer Center in Elmira.

Horseheads plated three runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 6-1 win. Belle Giammichele hit a two-run single through the right side to put the Blue Raiders in front 2-0. Olivia French would give Horseheads a 3-0 lead later in the inning with an RBI single to right field. Sophia Bonnell went 3-for-3 at the plate for Horseheads. Megan Wolf allowed just two hits and struck out 14 for the Blue Raiders.

Gabby Milazzo made the start for the Spartans and struck out 14 batters and didn’t allow an earned run. Maliyah McIlver hit a solo home run for Edison.