ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison softball is going back to the big show.

The Spartans advanced to the New York State Class C Final Four next weekend after besting Cooperstown 6-1 in Endicott for Regional Championship. Edison will play the winner of Bolivar-Richburg or Gowanda Friday, June 9 at Moriches Athletic Complex in Long Island at 6 pm.

Gabby Milazzo went the distance on the mound for the Spartans striking out nine batters and allowed just one run on eight hits. She also paced the attack at the plate for Edison going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Bri Korsky also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Mariana Jones-Frosolone added a double and an RBI for Edison while Carissa Cowan had a triple. Kailey Ripley also added two RBI for the Spartans.

Edison (17-3), who is now ranked fourth in the state, will look win its fourth overall New York State Championship next weekend. The Spartans last title came in 2019. Edison also won in 2014 in Class C and in 1991 in Class D.

18 Sports will have more on Edison as their special run in states continues.