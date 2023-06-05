ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – And then there was one.

Edison softball is the lone team from the Elmira region advancing to championship weekend. The Spartans topped Cooperstown 6-1 punching their ticket to the New York State Class C Final Four this Friday and Saturday at the Moriches Sports Complex in Long Island.

Edison (17-4), who is now ranked fourth in the state in Class C, will play Section VI’s Gowanda (16-6) at 6 pm Friday on Field 1 of the complex. The #13 Panthers will be making their first-ever appearance in the New York State Final Four.

Edison will be on a quest for its fourth New York State Championship. Their last crown came in 2019 and the Spartans also won in 2014 and in 1991. The winner of the Edison vs. Gowanda game will play the winner of SS Seward or Chatham. That game is also at 6 pm Friday night.

Chatham (21-2) is the defending New York State Champion in Class C and ranked third in the state. Seward (15-5) will be making its second consecutive appearance in the New York State Final Four after losing to eventual state runner-up, Section IV’s Greene, 1-0 last year.

Edison pitcher Gabby Milazzo has been stellar on the mound this season for the Spartans. Milazzo, a junior, has 113 strikeouts on the year with a 1.52 ERA and she’s been just as lethal at the plate. Gabby is batting a Spartans best .483 and has driven in 24 runs. Milazzo’s 28 total hits is a team-high, just one ahead of Bri Korsky, a sophomore outfielder, and her 27 hits.

Kailey Ripley has had a standout at first base for the Spartans. The sophomore leads the team in RBI (25) and is second behind only Milazzo in hitting with a .434 batting average. Edison junior outfielder Maliyah McIver has connected on the most home runs with five.

Milazzo, Korsky, McIver and sophomore third baseman Mariana Jones each made the All-IAC Divisional team this season.

Tickets must be purchased for games and a link is available here for all information regarding access: https://nysphsaa.org/sports/2023/4/11/SoftballTickets.aspx

A look at the New York State Class C bracket is shared below courtesy of NYPHSAA Athletics.