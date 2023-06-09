MORICHES, N.Y. (WETM) – The dramatic ride has come to an end.

The Edison Spartans softball team fell in the New York State Class C Final Four 3-2 to Gowanda Friday night. Edison’s bid to capture its fourth state title came to a closing halt at the Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.

Gowanda held Edison (17-4) to just three hits but only struck out once at the plate. Bri Korsky had an RBI while Kailey Ripley had an RBI double in the game.

Gabby Milazzo went the distance on the mound allowing nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts for Edison. The Spartans took an early lead in the second inning 1-0 off of Ripley’s RBI double.

Gowanda stormed back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning and then Edison tied it at 2-2 after a sacrifice fly scored a run. Gowanda took the lead in the bottom of fifth inning after an RBI single by Holland Browing to secure the game-winning run.