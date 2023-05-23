ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans are moving on in the Section IV softball playoffs.

The top-seeded Thomas A. Edison softball team defeated eighth-seeded Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 13-1 in five innings on Tuesday in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. Emily Aiello went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a 3-run walk-off home run for Edison. Maddison Pack went 2-for-3 with four RBI’s and Maycie Bennett went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI’s for Edison. Mariana Jones-Frosolone was 3-for-3 and went the distance on the mound with eight strikeouts to earn the win for the Spartans. Raegan Sudnikovich had a double and hit a home run for the Eagles.

Thomas A. Edison will host fourth-seeded Greene in the Class C semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.