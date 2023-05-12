AURORA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines and the Spartans both brought home hardware on Friday.

The Waverly baseball team won an IAC Large School title with a 11-5 win against Trumansburg at Wells College. Ty Beeman gave the Wolverines a 6-5 lead with a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning.

Thomas. A. Edison captured an IAC Small School title with a 12-0 win against Union Springs in five innings also at Wells College. Max Goodman tossed a one-hitter and struck out eight batters for the Spartans. Nikolai Cheplick hit a three-run triple as Edison would jump out to a 9-0 lead in the second inning.

(Photo courtesy: Star-Gazette)