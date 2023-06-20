ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison baseball sends another talent to the next big stage.

Utility player Ashton Colunio signed to compete for Wells College baseball next year. Colunio will join Elmira Express standouts Max and Zack Odum on the squad representing the Twin Tiers.

The Spartans won the Section IV IAC Small School South Division Championship as well as the IAC Small School Overall Championship. Edison racked up a (16-2) overall record heading into the Section IV Tournament.

Colunio had a staggering .800-plus on base percentage for the Spartans. 18 Sports takes you to the signing from Tuesday afternoon.