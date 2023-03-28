WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the perfect way to start the softball season.

Quite literally. Edison standout pitcher Gabby Milazzo threw a no-hitter in five innings as The Spartans cruised to a 28-0 win at Watkins Glen on Tuesday. Milazzo, a junior, struck out 12 batters in the first official softball game in Section IV this season.

At the plate, Milazzo was just as devastating. Gabby went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for Edison (1-0). Emily Aiello also had a perfect 4-for-4 outing on offense which included a double for Edison.

In total, Edison had 22 hits with 27 RBI. Milazzo is an 18 Sports Athlete of The Week from last season and she will look to continue her strong start as the season moves forward.

Edison plays Candor on Wednesday, April 5 when The Spartans host S-VE/Candor. First pitch is slated for 4:45 pm that day.