ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout continues to shine in Elmira Heights.

Edison basketball star Payton Littlefield has earned the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Littlefield poured in 41 points in a win over Union Springs at the Elmira College Invitational last week.

Edison topped Union Springs 60-57. Littlefield, widely considered as one of the top players in the entire region, will look to keep Edison on the winning track when they return to action Tuesday night at Whitney Point.

Each week throughout the entire school year we reveal the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. The award is presented to a standout student-athlete as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports.