ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner reached a career milestone at Edison.

Thomas A. Edison junior basketball standout Payton Littlefield is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The guard scored 23 points for the Spartans in a 61-48 win at home against Lansing. Littlefield became just the third player in the Edison girls basketball program to reach 1,000 career points in the win.

