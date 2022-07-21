ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel basketball team had the experience of a lifetime.

An experience that took them all the way to the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The El-Town Elite 16 and under boys basketball team placed 6th at the 2022 AAU Worlds by winning a total of five games against teams from all over the country.

35 total teams competed at the unforgettable tournament for the student-athletes. El-Town Elite is made up of Elmira Express players from modified to the varsity level. Players on the El-Town Elite followed by their respective ages:

Johnnie Garcia IV (16), Chris Woodard Jr. (15), Jerry Daniel (15),Tyre Daniel (15), Jhamicque Bell (15), Cameron Smith (15), Nyheim Brown Jr. (15), Amir Williams (15), James Harris III (14), Byron Hall Jr. (14), Julian Coloń (14), Daeshaun Harris (13), and Terrel Swan (unable to make trip).

El-Town dropped a hard-fought game to Team Hines out of New Jersey, 75-71, for the 5th place game ending their tournament. Amir Williams had 32 points and 14 rebounds in the final game. El-Town Elite is coached by James Harrs III, Nyheim Brown, Jose Lopez, and Jordan Harris.

Overall, El-Town Elite has racked up an impressive (19-4) record winning three championships on the summer season. Without question, El-Town Elite made local basketball history and their future is bright for ultimate success.