HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The accolades continue for one local football standout.

Twin Tiers Christian Academy’s Elijah Miller has been selected to perform at the National High School Football Combine in Frisco, Texas. Frisco is the world headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The Class of 2027 player is thrilled for the opportunity to showcase his skills and talent.

The combine is part of the Biggest Week of Football featuring the U.S. Army Bowl and Takis National Signing Day starting December 16-18. The National Combine was created to provide the biggest, best and most comprehensive platform for top preps and future college athletes like Miller.

Last year, Miller earned an opportunity to play in the Future Stars All-Star game in North Carolina. To date, Elijah continues to inspire the community through his relentless effort and will to excel at the next stage.

Stay with 18 Sports for more on Miller’s progress as it develops.